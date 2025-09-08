After serving as Captain America in the Avengers franchise, Chris Evans returned to the big screen with Materialists. The film featured Chris, Pedro Pascal, and Dakota Johnson in the lead roles and is a long triangle story. The movie delves into the genre of romantic comedy drama, along with major emotional elements.

After giving a decent run at the box office, many Indian viewers are waiting for its OTT release. However, the wait is now over.

Materialists will release on OTT in India on this Date & Platform

Earlier, Materialists was available in India but only on a rental basis. The rom-com drama can be rented on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. Even viewers can purchase it on YouTube.

Meanwhile, from the upcoming Saturday, Indian viewers can catch Materialists on the Netflix India Platform. The film is listed under the upcoming movies with the message ‘Coming on Saturday’, which is on September 13, 2025.

This affirms that finally, the Netflix users can watch Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, and Dakota Johnson’s latest flick without renting it, and merely by having a subscription to the Red Giant platform.

How many ratings does Materialists score on rating platforms?

The film got a mixed reaction from the audience. Many loved the Materialists due to the chemistry of Chris and Dakota, whereas other feels the movie is lackluster. Talking about the ratings, the movie scored 6.4/10 on IMDb. It ranked 79% on Rotten Tomatoes and 3 out of 5 on Letterboxd. Overall, with this, we can say that if you like rom-com dramas and want to watch some romantic, heartbreaking elements, Materialists is a one-time watch for you.

