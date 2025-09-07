The Office has returned in a new form with its official spin-off, The Paper, which premiered this week on Peacock. Over a decade after the American version of The Office ended its nine-season run on NBC, this new series brings back some familiar connections while introducing fresh faces. The Paper, co-created by Greg Daniels, who led the original adaptation, opened to mostly positive critical reception, though fans of the original have been slower to warm up. The American Office itself was an adaptation of the British sitcom by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant and inspired multiple spin-offs worldwide.

The Paper Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Paper ties directly to the American version but stars Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson as its lead. All 10 episodes of the debut season dropped on September 4, followed almost immediately by a renewal announcement.

Rotten Tomatoes currently lists the show at a “certified fresh” 83%, with critics noting that it has room to improve but shows a promising start, featuring amusing dynamics and a genuine interest in journalism that could make it a worthy successor to The Office.

The audience reactions, however, have been mixed, with The Paper holding a 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Some viewers compared it unfavorably to The Office and Parks and Recreation, which also used a mockumentary style and are now considered classics.

The new ‘The Office’ series ‘THE PAPER’ has already been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock. pic.twitter.com/UMxqUy5hxT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 3, 2025

Others pointed out that both shows took a season or two to find their rhythm, suggesting that The Paper deserves more time to develop.

The Paper: Plot and Cast

The Paper follows a struggling small-town newspaper where Gleeson’s character, a lively new editor-in-chief, is tasked with restoring it to its former glory. Sabrina Impacciatore also stars, reprising a memorable role she made in the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus. Fans of The Office will notice the return of Oscar Nuñez as the same character from the original series, set in a paper company that has since gone out of business.

The Paper is now available to stream on Peacock.

