Every season of The White Lotus gives us a brand-new luxury resort, a bunch of dramatic rich people (plus some underpaid staff just trying to survive), and at least one mysterious dead body. What’s not to love?

From petty squabbles and awkward flings to full-blown scandals and shocking reveals, this show serves up satire, sass, and vibes with a capital V. The scenery is gorgeous, the characters are wild, and the drama is chef’s kiss. But not all seasons slay equally, some gave us unforgettable moments and others just felt, meh. So, we’re ranking each season from worst to best based on just how extra, cringe, or iconic they were.

Grab a cocktail, side-eye your vacation buddy, and let’s dive into the fabulous chaos of The White Lotus, ranking style.

The White Lotus Season 1

Season 1 kicked off the madness with a bang, and a corpse. Set against the dreamy Hawaiian backdrop, this six-episode starter pack introduced us to Tanya (the glorious Jennifer Coolidge), who just wanted to scatter her mom’s ashes but ended up scattering emotional chaos instead. Meanwhile, Shane whined about his honeymoon suite like a toddler denied a toy, and hotel manager Armond spiraled from stressed-out to snorting stuff out of suitcases in record time.

His slow-burning beef with Shane is peak petty warfare, and it’s deliciously ridiculous. Rachel realized marrying into money might be the biggest mistake of her life, while Belinda gave us one of the most quietly heartbreaking arcs in the show. Also: Mark’s testicles. Yep, that’s a subplot.

And Quinn ditched his iPad for a canoe and some soul-searching. Every character gets room to shine, the satire hits hard, and the humor is delightfully unhinged. It’s tight, wild, and gave us the messy, luxe drama blueprint for everything to come. Mahalo, Season 1, you walked so the others could strut.

The White Lotus Season 2

Season 2 heads to Sicily, where the wine flows freely, the secrets are juicier than ripe tomatoes, and almost everyone is either cheating, being cheated on, or plotting something mildly unhinged. Tanya returns, this time with a husband who’s gone from sweet to shady real quick, and lands herself in a deliciously twisted web of gays, glamour, and gunfire (eventually).

If Season 1 was about privilege and poop (remember that scene?), Season 2 is all about power plays in bed and bank accounts. You’ve got sex workers with sharper instincts than the rich tourists, a walking red flag named Cameron causing chaos, and the saddest bromance ever featuring Dominic and his disappointed dad.

There’s also Jack, who seems like a fun Brit, until he isn’t. Sure, the pace is a slow simmer compared to Season 1’s boiling mess, but the finale serves up shocks like a five-star meal. Less LOLs, more “wait, WHAT?” energy. Still, with all the erotic tension, money drama, and one very iconic yacht scene, this season is bellissimo in its own dark, twisted way.

The White Lotus Season 3

Season 2 is like a Sicilian cannoli, deceptively sweet, dangerously layered, and filled with deliciously dark surprises. While Season 1 was a sharp jab at privilege and Season 3 got a bit too moody for its own good, Season 2 found the perfect balance between juicy drama, sexy tension, and savage satire. It had a theme (toxic masculinity and transactional relationships) and stuck the landing like an Olympic gymnast on espresso.

Tanya’s wild ride from boat parties to betrayal was iconic, and her last episode is so bonkers it deserves its own award. The new characters, especially the chaos couple Cameron and Daphne, gave us meme-worthy moments and emotional gut-punches, often in the same scene.

Plus, the storyline had legs (and sometimes no pants), everything unraveled just slow enough to keep us guessing, but never too slow to snooze. And let’s be honest: no one can forget that final “Jack in the hallway” moment. In short, Season 2 gave, in vibes, twists, and fashion, and then it snatched everything back. Beautifully. Bravo.

