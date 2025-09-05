The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Eric urging Ridge not to base his future on Thomas or Steffy, insisting Brooke is the woman he truly wants. On the other hand, Taylor insisted that she and Ridge set their wedding date quickly and set things in motion for their near future.

The conflict, the drama, the confrontations, the emotions and the tension is about to increase in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features Ridge being conflicted and haunted by his father Eric’s words. But that’s to be expected, he gets confused and conflicted after every new conversation. He promised Taylor they would be together and then in Italy, he promised Brooke he would fix everything.

When they returned, he again flip flopped and refused to tell Taylor the truth about what happened. Eric continues to force Brooke on him and he lets it happen. Then there’s Thomas who recently returned home and confronted his father about Brooke still trying wedge between him and Taylor again.

And now Ridge is conflicted by the situation. He keeps going back and forth and cannot seem to make a stable decision. Ridge is doing his fiance and his kids dirty while stringing Brooke along. And Taylor, unaware of what’s going on, wants to set the date, thus making Ridge even more confused.

Which side will he choose and will he be able to stick to it? Because there is a lot that will get affected by who he picks. Meanwhile, Eric remains skeptical when he and his grandson Thomas have a conversation about his parents and Brooke. Thomas is catching up with everyone and Eric is next.

He met his mother Taylor and surprised her with a hug. He then comforted Brooke about still inserting herself between his parents. And then he went on to confront his father Ridge about his continued indecisiveness. Thomas is having a chat with his grandfather Eric next and it’s set to be conflicting.

Eric is adamantly team Brooke and has been pushing Ridge towards her all align and Thomas is not okay with it. When the grandfather and grandson sit down to have a chat about Ridge, Taylor and Brooke, what argument is all set to happen? Stay tuned to know even more details about the same.

