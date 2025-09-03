Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones starrer Wednesday, season 2, lost the top spot in Netflix’s weekly top 10 list. The gothic supernatural show had been ruling in isolation at the top spot last week. It lost the top spot in its second week. The show’s viewership has also declined by a significant margin this week. It will rise up in the list as Part 2 of season 2 premieres on Netflix. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 OTT Verdict Week 4

The series has dropped to #3 in its 4th week of streaming on Netflix. Wednesday season 2 part 1 generated 8.4 million views this week. It has been in the top 10 for 4 weeks. The series has been watched for 33.8 million hours as per the data provided by Netflix for the week of August 25-31. It is behind My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 at #1 and Hostage: Limited Series at #2.

Still trending in 91 countries!

Although the show has lost its #1 spot in the weekly top list in the countries where the series is available, it is still part of it. Last week, it was at the top rank in 53 countries, but this week, it has lost its position in all of them except one. The series is still #1 in Egypt.

Wednesday season 2 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the four-week viewership of the series, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 50 million views | Rank 1

Week 2: 29.1 million views | Rank 2

Week 3: 13.4 million views | Rank 1

Week 4: 8.4 million views | Rank 3

Total: 100.9 million views

Crossed 100 million views in its 4th week of streaming

The Jenna Ortega-starrer Wednesday season 2 crossed 100 million views in its 4th week. Technically, it should have been included in Netflix’s all-time most-watched TV shows as its cumulative views are more than Stranger Things 3‘s 94.8 million views at #10, Fool Me Once: Limited Series’ 98.2 million views at #9, and The Night Agent: Season 1’s 98.2 million views at #8. But the chart has not yet been updated. It could have been because it is incomplete. Part 2 of the series has been released today only.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 has been released today, so the entire season is now streaming on Netflix.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

