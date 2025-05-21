Whether it’s the acting field or the fashion world, Jenna Ortega has been killing it for years. One of the rising stars of Hollywood made her name as a child artist after featuring in a Disney show, Stuck in the Middle, but soon transitioned into the lead actress and starred in Netflix’s Wednesday, leaving everyone shocked. Jenna literally grew up in front of the public’s eye, so naturally her fans have always wanted to keep a tab on who she is dating or about her personal life.

However, the actress has kept her personal life private so far and has often talked about why she wants to keep that away from the spotlight. But even then, there were some bizarre rumors that the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress was dating the veteran actor Johnny Depp. Even though she had debunked the speculation, here’s what we know about her dating life. Scroll ahead.

Is Jenna Ortega Dating Someone?

In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jenna Ortega shared that her fans grew up along with her and saw her hit puberty and then become the lady that she is now. Despite all of that, she likes to keep her love life under wraps. So, as per reports, Jenna is now single and is not dating anyone.

In another interview with Vanity Fair in 2024, Ortega revealed, “I don’t plan on speaking about my love life publicly, because that’s mine. When you know too much about someone’s personal life, then you watch films, and you can only see them—there’s nothing worse.” Once, in another conversation with Elle Magazine, the Wednesday actress explained that she has probably been too obsessed with work, and now thinking of relationships stresses her out. She continued, “And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are … My brain knows that I don’t need to think about that right now.”

Did Jenna Ortega Ever Date?

Well, we know nothing to very little about Jenna Ortega’s love life and past relationships. But once she joked about her dating life and cleared up the rumors about her romantic relationships on a Just Between Us podcast episode. She said, “According to the internet, I dated, like, six guys, [but I] dated none of them.” However, these are the artists with whom her name has often been linked:

Jacob Sartorius

Jenna Ortega sparked rumors about dating Jacob Sartorius after featuring in his music video with him, Chapstick. In the video, they can be seen on a date enjoying their time at the carnival games, eating ice cream, and more. Even though fans speculated that there’s more than friendship between them, Jacob once set the record straight by saying to J-14, “We’re really good friends, and she’s really nice. It was really fun to film the video. She’s really nice, so we had good chemistry on camera and off.”

Asher Angel

In 2018, Jenna Ortega was romantically linked with Asher Angel, her fellow Disney Channel star. While we don’t know whether they really dated or not, they ignited the dating rumors after they were spotted together at many events. They even attended Just Jared Halloween Party and came dressed as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. They never denied or confirmed their relationship but in 2023, when Jenna appeared on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast, she said, “I was in a relationship for a couple of years, but I stopped it when things got too hectic. And it had nothing to do with them, it was just strictly—I just couldn’t manage all the things,” probably hinting at their relationship.

Percy Hynes White

After Wednesday, season 1 was released, fans wanted Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White to be together. The rumors of them dating quickly spread like a wildfire as they were also working on a movie, Winter, Spring Summer or Fall. However, they have never spoken about it in public.

Jenna Ortega’s name often gets romantically linked to people. One of them was NBA star Devin Booker. Netizens started to go gaga over them as a picture featuring the two of them went viral on the internet. However, later, it was clarified that the photo was edited, and it closed all the speculations about their romance.

Well, that sums up what we know about Jenna Ortega’s love life. Let us know your thoughts or if you knew about any of these rumored connections!

