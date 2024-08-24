It is the era of Sabrina Carpenter, and she’s owning it! After the success of Espresso and Please Please Please!, the American singer has broken the internet with her passionate kiss with Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega in the music video, Taste. It is seemingly her reaction to the alleged love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

Sabrina is reportedly dating Irish actor Barry Keoghan, but she made a lot of noise over her alleged romance with Shawn. The duo was first spotted together in LA in February 2023. They attended several big events, including the Oscars after-party and Miley Cyrus‘ album release in March that year. Eyeballs were raised when Mendes reconciled with his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello at the Copa América soccer final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 14, 2024.

Jenna Ortega as Camila Cabello in Taste?

Sabrina Carpenter released the music video for her latest track, Taste, on August 23, 2024. She could be seen fighting over a guy with Jenna Ortega in the music video, but the guy gets killed by the end of the clip, and the girls make out with each other. The passionate lip-lock scene between the singer and the Wednesday actress has broken the internet with over 9.9 million views in only 15 hours.

Netizens are convinced that Sabrina Carpenter is narrating her love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Taste music video. But she sent hints of no bad blood with the Havana singer while taking a dig at their allegedly common boyfriend.

Only Sabrina may be able to explain her ultimate intention, but as for now, netizens cannot get over her make-out scene with Jenna Ortega.

Netizens react!

A user wrote, “this is so iconic. wow. jenna kissing sabrina was not on my bingo card for 2024 but I’m here for it”

Another commented, “the way Sabrina didn’t kiss her boyfriend in “please please please” but kissed Jenna in this is a blessing thank you all”

“Who needs a horror movie when you’ve got Sabrina and Jenna casually serving death on a platter?,” a comment read.

Another viewer reacted, “now I was skeptical because EVERYONE was talking about it but, I have to say: Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter: match made in heaven!”

Take a look at the viral clip below:

JENNA AND SABRINA KISS pic.twitter.com/bbp7dbD47u — ortegay 🥝🎧 (@Roxdk7) August 23, 2024

We’re shipping for these new BFFs in town. How about you?

