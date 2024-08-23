When she entered the adult world, Mia Khalifa was only 21 years old. Her goal was never to create X-rated videos. Instead, the social media personality signed up for n*de modeling, which took an unexpected turn. Scroll below as we revisit her dark past and the consequences she faced because of it.

Mia‘s career in p**nographical films began in 2014, and she stopped making adult content within three months. Despite that, several of her explicit videos are viral on the internet and are ranked among the highest-viewed X-rated content online. She’s been trying to get rid of that ‘adult star’ tag for a while now, but it keeps lingering even a decade later.

In an interview with BBC in 2019, Mia Khalifa revealed how she entered the adult industry. She began, “It wasn’t just ‘hey, do you want to come and do p**n?’ It was more so ‘Oh, you’re beautiful. Would you like to do some modeling? Oh, you have a great body; I think you should do n**e modeling’, things like that. And after I came and toured the studio, it was very respectful. It was clean. Everyone who worked there was nice. It was nothing dodgy or that made me uncomfortable.”

Mia Khalifa also revealed that the first time she went into the studio wasn’t the first time she filmed any adult movie. Instead, she was asked if she wanted to do n*de modeling and sign the paperwork.

The host asked Mia if she felt like a victim as she was manipulated into making such content. She responded that she unfortunately did not have the tools to identify the ‘lies’ she was being told and being taken advantage of. However, Khalifa later clarified, “Maybe not so much lies, but trying to manipulate me into doing what they wanted me to do. I don’t see myself as a victim, I did make my own decisions, even though they were terrible decisions.”

Being a part of the adult industry left Mia Khalifa scarred. The post-traumatic disorder hit her hard and witnessed its peak when she would be out in public. “The stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away,” she concluded.

Mia Khalifa now works as a social media personality, webcam model, and sports commentator.

