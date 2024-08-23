Chris Martin Cheated On Dakota Johnson With An Italian Model & Ghosted Her? Serious Allegations Break The Internet!

Days after reports of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s breakup surfaced online, an insider told DeuxMoi that the “Made Web” actress was blindsided by the split. The wild allegations didn’t stop there. An insider alleged that the “Snow Patrol” frontman was hooking up with an Italian model.

Last week, multiple reports alleged that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had called off their engagement and gone their separate ways after seven years of dating. The couple, who began seeing each other in 2017, have kept their relationship private.

However, a day after the breakup rumours surfaced, the habitually private Dakota Johnson dismissed the split rumours by stepping out in Malibu, Calif., with an emerald engagement ring on her ring finger. The paps were conveniently positioned at the location to snap the picture.

Moments later, Dakota Johnson’s rep told E! News that the breakup rumors were “not true,” adding, “They are happily together.” However, gossip social media account DeuxMoi is spinning a whole different story.

An Insider allegedly told DeuxMoi despite Dakota Johnson’s try hard campaign to prove everything’s hunky dory at the home front, it wasn’t all “paradise.” According to the insider, the couple, who were involved in a tumultuous relationship, didn’t have an amicable split.

The insider claimed Chris Martin moved out of their home when Johnson was out of town. The Source claimed, “They’re on-again, off-again constantly. The final straw was that he packed up and moved out of their home together when she was out of town without telling her. She got home, and he was gone.”

Meanwhile, another source claimed that Chris Martin had allegedly been hooking up with an Italian model before he packed up his stuff. The source who claimed the couple had definitely severed ties added: “Chris Martin was hooking up with an Italian model a few weeks ago in Rome.”

Meanwhile, another source claimed the reason for the split was Johnson desperately wanted to start a family. However, Martin, who shares two kids with ex-Gwyneth Paltrow, is uninterested in adding new members.

