Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin came under the spotlight after rumors about their breakup took over the media. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress’s recent spotting has put an end to all the breakup rumors, and netizens, too, have their amusing remarks about the same. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, the Coldplay frontman was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow and share two kids. Dakota and Chris were first linked in 2017 around one year after his divorce was finalized with Paltrow in 2016. The couple reportedly got serious about their relationship in 2019. Meanwhile, engagement rumors took over the internet in December 2020, such as photos of her wearing a large emerald ring on her left hand. The news was confirmed by a source earlier this year.

An insider told People, “They got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married.” Again, a few days back, when their breakup rumors were swirling all over the internet, a source clarified, “They are happily together.” Now, Dakota Johnson herself has put an end to all those rumors in her recent spotting in Malibu. Celebrity fan page 21MetGala posted pictures of the actress.

Dakota Johnson sported a long coat with a fur collar over a white shirt paired with blue wide-legged denims. The actress boldly showed off her alleged emerald engagement ring, thus ending the breakup rumors with longtime boyfriend/fiance Chris Martin.

Commenting on the pictures one of the users wrote, “Baby girl said “HERE DAMN””

One user wondered, “they never broke up eh????”

Followed by one person stating, “The way she’s showing her hand.”

“Can’t let such a good man go, u know,” wrote one user.

Another pointed, “the way she held it close to her face to show it off.”

One fan quipped, “ow, and she made damn sure everyone noticed it.”

And, “She’s making sure that everyone knows that stills there.”

Check them out here:

Dakota Johnson was seen wearing an engagement ring after rumors of a breakup with Chris Martin in Malibu, California. pic.twitter.com/VD8gIR5T25 — 21 (@21metgala) August 18, 2024

On the professional front, Dakota Johnson is currently filming Materialists alongside Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

