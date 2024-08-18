Chris Evans and Ana de Armas share an amazing onscreen chemistry, and the actor is known for his infectious charm. Evans is known for his sense of humor and has an entirely different personality than his most popular onscreen persona, Captain America. He and Ana worked together on multiple movies. An old video of the duo has resurfaced and gone viral, where Ana and Chris were left in splits over an avocado butt.

They have worked in Knives Out, The Grey Man, and Ghosted. Chris recently returned to the MCU, not as Captain America, but as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, in Deadpool & Wolverine. Ana and Chris’ Knives Out was released in 2019, and it featured an ensemble cast of Daniel Craig, Evans, Ana, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, and more.

The throwback video of Ana de Armas and Chris Evans has been posted on Instagram by goodmovie_greatmovie. It was during the press tour of Knives Out, and in this throwback video, Ana had a stuffed avocado on her lap, and as she flipped it, there lay the avocado’s little butt, or that’s what the anchor believed. However, the Captain America star had a different opinion.

Chris Evans believed; rather, he was sure that it was not avocado’s butt despite not being an expert in avocado anatomy. He kept implying that they were the toy’s nuts, which not only left Ana de Armas in splits but terrified after discovering the pair of balls. Both the Knives Out actors could not stop laughing. The netizens were also in splits after seeing the video.

Comenting on the post one of the users wrote, “His original personality is not captain America but Johnny storm.”

Another fan wrote, “Ana de Armas was terrified…”

Followed by one fan saying, “girlie was fighting for her life.”

“Chris Evans has his b*lls where his a*s is confirmed,” quipped one user.

Another said, “Ana de Armas is so adorable.”

And, “Chris is so funny .”

Check out the viral video here:

On the work front, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas reunited for Ghosted last year; however, the movie was not well-received by the viewers.

