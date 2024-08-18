Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega has immersed herself in the gothic theme of her upcoming movie as she stepped out for its press tour. Her recent looks align with her character; the latest is very demure yet powerful. The film features Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton reprising their roles from the 1988 classic. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The first movie came out in 1988, and the sequel is returning after over thirty years. Keaton appears in the titular role, and the film’s trailer already generated a lot of buzz upon its release. Meanwhile, Jenna skyrocketed to fame after her Netflix hit series Wednesday, another collaboration with Tim Burton. She is one of the It girls of Tinsel Town and a rising Hollywood star.

Jenna Ortega gained recognition from her role in Scream and then became a household name with Wednesday. As per Cosmopolitan, Jenna recently stepped out for a press engagement in Mexico City for her movie Beetlejuice 2. She looked flawless in her prim and poised attire. However, the goth factor was evident in her OOTD. She carried herself with great confidence as she posed for the lenses.

The Beetlejuice 2 star wore a Dolce & Gabbana pinstripe skirt suit. The attire gave her a very sophisticated and stylish look as she paired it with the right accessories. Jenna Ortega’s full-sleeved fitted jacket over the pencil skirt featured a sweetheart neckline showing a decent yet sultry amount of cleavage.

Jenna Ortega paired her outfit with Keira Platform sandals and black sunglasses. Her makeup complimented the look, as she wore sheer, lightweight foundation and nude blush on the cheeks. For the lips, she lined them with a dark color and filled them with a nude lip color, creating a unique look. Her pin-straight hair fell casually on her shoulder, sporting the signature bangs parted on one side.

The Beetlejuice 2 star painted her nails maroon to match the goth vibe and sported a few finger rings to accessorize the outfit. Her pictures have been posted on the social media platform X, and you can take a look at them here:

Jenna Ortega attends the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" New York photo call. pic.twitter.com/FCbRCbYVNJ — 21 (@21metgala) August 17, 2024

On the professional front, Jenna Ortega’s Beetlejuice, starring Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O’Hara in their OG roles, will be released on September 6. The film will also star Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.

