Disha Patani has been serving sultry looks for the past few days owing to her photoshoots. She recently captivated us with her sheer off-the-shoulder gown, looking no less than a diving nymph. The color and texture of the gorgeous gown perfectly complimented her skin tone, and she elevated the look with her bold confidence. Check out her latest pictures below.

Disha is actively sharing updates on her upcoming movie, Kanguva, alongside Suriya and Bobby Deol. She has an influential presence on social media and has 61.5 million followers on Instagram. The actress often posts gorgeous pictures of herself on the photo-sharing app. Her looks from the Ambani wedding stood out, and they included everything from sarees to lehengas.

Disha Patani posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram yesterday of her looking ethereal in that nude gown. The Kalki 2898 AD actress wore a sheer nude beige-brown colored gown featuring an off-the-shoulder gown with a cinched waistline and tie-up knot. She sported a nude corset short dress beneath a sheer gown featuring a lace border and detailing all over it.

It is an off-the-shoulder dress with a sleeve on one side. Disha Patani’s dress featured a sweetheart and plunging neckline. The sheer fabric stunningly cascaded Disha‘s perfect curves, and she looked absolutely mesmerizing. Her makeup was flawless and perfectly complimented the actress’ outfit. For accessories, she went minimalistic.

Disha Patani opted for nude, glowy makeup that went aptly with her sheer gown and beautiful skin tone. The actress sported a light brown eyeshadow base and a subtle golden shimmery on the top. She had a peachy blush on her sheer foundation base and juicy nude pink lips to finish the glowy makeup look. The Kalki 2898 AD actress wore small, chunky silver hoops with a gorgeous outfit as an accessory. Her hair featured her natural curls, and it was kept open as it fell on her back and on one side of the shoulder.

Her good friend Mouni Roy, without fail, always comments on Disha’s pictures, and she did it again and wrote “Stunningggg!!!!!” in the comment section with the heart-eye and a fire emoji.

