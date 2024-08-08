From Lana Del Rey to BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim, the coquette aesthetic has been adopted by several celebrities. This feminine, hyper-romantic style is an adoption of vintage English aesthetics with modern influences.

The coquette aesthetic comes from the term ‘coquette,’ which is associated with the persona of an attractive, flirtatious young woman. It highlights girlish charm and a delicate, playful demeanor.

To embody the coquette aesthetic, fashion enthusiasts incorporate pieces such as ribbons and bows, which add a playful touch to hairstyles or accessories. Delicate lace blouses are a staple, offering a timeless and feminine look, and pastel colors like blush pink, baby blue, and lavender are commonly seen in this style.

The coquette aesthetics include vintage-inspired dresses featuring ruffles, puff sleeves, and floral prints, which are essential, along with simple, elegant gold jewelry that adds a touch of sophistication. Silk and satin fabrics are favored for their soft and luxurious feel, and frills and ruffles enhance the girly aspect of the style, adding volume and texture to outfits.

Sydney Sweeney

In the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022, Sydney Sweeny incorporated coquette aesthetics and stunned her fans. She adorned a blush pink gown from Giambattista Valli’s fall 2022 couture collection, highlighting 3D voluminous roses around her sleeves.

The gown, which had a V-neckline, was made with keen details of pleated overlay. She added pink stockings and silver sequined platform heels styled by Molly Dickson to provide a more coquette vibe. Her makeup included rosy blush and a matte pink lip, and she styled her hair in a sleek bun with a side part.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is one of the most striking names on the fashion purists’ list, and she was spotted adopting coquette fashion. At Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2024, Hailey embraced the pastel pink tone as an attendee of the YSL fashion show.

She donned a sculpted, body-conscious dress with 3D rings at the hem. The dress, made of soft ruched fabric with a gathered off-the-shoulder neckline, combined sultry elements with a slightly childish vibe.

To accentuate the coquette aesthetics, she paired black ballet flats from Rows with her black velvet bow barrette from New York accessories label Jennifer Behr. Hailey posed on the streets of the French capital, adopting the aesthetics and promoting her newly launched coquette-themed line of tinted Peptide Lip Treatments.

The pink cat-eye flick, organza bow, and lemon-yellow manicure were showing while she took a mirror selfie. The balance of sweet pastel tones and contemporary details gave her look a fresh and cool edge, making it appealing for everyday wear.

Zendaya

At the 2023 SAG Awards, Zendaya wore a pink gown, exuding coquette fashion. With bob hair, the Dune star flaunted old-school fashion blended with coquette aesthetics. She donned the Valentino blush pink dress featuring a tight bodice and a long train.

The noticeable part of the gown was the rose embellishment, which endorses coquette fashion. She added Bulgari Jewelry to bring out her glamorous appearance. She kept her makeup subtle to highlight the dress and its aesthetics.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has skillfully flaunted the coquette aesthetics in several appearances. The 7 Rings singer celebrated the first anniversary of her cosmetic label, R.E.M Beauty, by posting some photos from her photoshoot.

She posed in a sleeveless bodice top paired with a black pleated skirt, exuding soft, old-English aesthetics. She added black gloves and a black bow adorned her hair to add the coquette aesthetic.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey, one of the pioneers of this style, has consistently showcased her love for girly fashion. In 2010, she popularized this look characterized by fragility and femininity.

In 2024, her Grammy wardrobe was inspired by Coquette aesthetics. At the 66th Grammy Awards, the Honeymoon singer posed along with Taylor Swift, wearing a black lace dress. She kept some raven locks along with her knee-length dress and accessorized them with a black ribbon at her hair.

She added the tulle gloves and ribbon and paired them with black pumps to add more femininity.

Often marked by the girl core trend, coquette aesthetic blends substyles and ballet core. Biggest fashion icons like Hailey Bieber and Ariana Grande have incorporated this fashion, while Gen Z queen Olivia Rodrigo flaunts it often.

