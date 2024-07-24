Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber set relationship goals for their fans, but things have not been so easy for the former. Being married to a global personality such as Justin and, to top it off, his failed relationship with Selena Gomez is still a sore topic for some. The couple is set to embrace parenthood soon, and now, Hailey has reflected on the downside of being married to a famous person. Scroll below for the deets.

Justin was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Selena Gomez, and they were quite serious about one another. However, no matter how much the fans loved them together, things did not work out, and they parted ways and moved on in life. Justin and Hailey got married in 2018, and they have always been adorable, and the model’s social media is evidence of that.

Hailey Bieber recently sat for an interview with W magazine and opened up about the dark side of being married to a pop star as popular as Justin Bieber. Hailey’s comment reflected a melancholy tone, and she had a time being in the public eye, constantly scrutinized and trolled. The supermodel said, “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

Hailey Bieber explained, “I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said, and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

The Rhode Skin founder also opened up about her pregnancy and how she kept it a secret for six months. She revealed that it felt wrong to her. Hailey Bieber explained that she was able to keep it secret because she was small for a long time. The signs were visible after six months, and that’s when she shared the news.

She also said, “I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Hailey Bieber also discussed her cravings and morning sickness during pregnancy. She revealed that she listens to whatever her baby wants when it comes to cravings.

Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy in May, and the couple even renewed their vows on the occasion. She posted a carousel of pictures and a video on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Victoria Rowell Slammed Eileen Davidson As “Blind Shameless Ratings Seekers” & Asked, “Did You Fight Against Racism” On The Young & The Restless Set

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News