Hailey Bieber often starts skincare and makeup trends that bring waves on the internet. Everyone is so fascinated by her dewy, glowy skin and wants to know how she gets that. Well, the supermodel is very particular about her skincare products, and we have often got that proof. Hailey is not only a supermodel; she is also an entrepreneur of her beauty brand, Rhode Beauty.

Her products in the market have a separate fanbase, and Hailey has recently launched a new range of lip tints and oils that profusely found a place among fashion enthusiasts. Recently, she shared her morning skincare routine, and we are obsessed. Do you also want glazy and dewy skin? Scroll below to check it out!

Every girl has her own skincare routine, even for lazy gals like me, but a CTM is a must, and Hailey Bieber’s recent video is proof of the same. Mrs Bieber took to her TikTok handle and shared the video on October 6, 2023, with the caption “Mornings,” and now the video is going viral all over the internet. The clip started with Hailey setting her hair back to get clear access to her face, followed by cleansing it with water. She then went ahead to brush her teeth and continued her skincare routine.

Hailey Bieber then applied Rhode’s glazing milk and the peptide glazing fluid on her face and massaged it well to get it absorbed in her skin. She then followed it by brushing her brows to the perfect lift, tying her hair in a sleek bun, spraying hairspray, and completing it with Rhode’s recently launched lip tint. Hailey can be seen wearing the color Toast, which comes in a rose taupe shade.

Here’s the video clip shared on Twitter (now X):

Recently, Hailey Bieber was seen in Paris attending Fashion Week and other events related to her brand Rhode. A few days back, the supermodel enjoyed her fifth marriage anniversary with Justin Bieber.

Well, what are your thoughts about Hailey’s morning skincare routine?

