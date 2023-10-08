33-year-old Jennifer Lawrence is a talented and exceptional actress who has achieved a lot despite her young age, thanks to her continuous hard work. The ‘The Hunger Games’ actress – who never fails to make the headlines when she steps out to promote a film or attend a red carpet event, is a fashionista who has been setting high fashion goals for years.

The beauty – who has teased fans by flaunting her curves and assets in many jaw-dropping ensembles, once redefined the term ‘black hot’ as she slayed in a sensual black ensemble that had her flaunting her busty assets to the world. If you’re wondering which look I’m talking about, it’s JLaw’s Versace look from a Red Sparrow promotional event in London.

In February 2018, ahead of the release of Francis Lawrence’s Red Sparrow, the cast and crew headed to London for a press meet, and Jennifer Lawrence put her best fashion foot forward. Despite the chilling temperature of London at the time, the ‘Don’t Look Up’ actress made eyes pop and jaws drop when she posed for the cameras in a sensual black Versace dress featuring a plunging V-neckline and an extremely s*xy thigh-high slit.

The black gown – which hugged Jennifer Lawrence in all the right places, featured a fitted bodice with velvet patches placed beautifully to give her a snatched waist and emphasize the gown’s deep neckline. Complimenting the gold snap details adorning the straps, JLaw accessorized the look with an Ileana Makri bracelet, Rachel Katz earrings, and a pair of strappy black Jimmy Choo heels.

When it came to hair and makeup, the 33-year-old star opted for her blonde locks to fly free in London’s gold weather but still tucked behind her ears. Adding an edge to the elegant ensemble with her makeup, the actress opted for a perfect smoky eye look and a light pink color on her lips.

Take a look at Jennifer Lawrence flaunting her cleav*ge in this low-cut Versace dress here:

Check out this picture of Jennifer Lawrence slaying in the s*xy skin-showing black dress as the men of Red Sparrow pose in layered ensembles.

It must be about 3 degrees in London ATM, cold enough that the bloke actors have to wear coats and scarves to their press call and yet poor Jennifer Lawrence is wearing a small amount of fabric some might call a dress. pic.twitter.com/GoVfPscRWi — Stephanie Peatling (@srpeatling) February 20, 2018

On a scale of 1-10, how hot do you think Jennifer Lawrence looks in this black Versace dress? Let us know your thoughts about it in detail in the comments.

