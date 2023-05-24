Jennifer Lawrence is among the Hollywood A-listers who never shy away from showing a lot of skin, either in movies or on red carpets. JLaw has always owned and loved her body, and she often prefers to show it off. As she has done some raunchy scenes in her movies, her n*de scene in Red Sparrow gave her her long-lost confidence back.

Lawrence has been in the film industry for quite some time now. She has explored various genres in her career, from superhero movies to method acting, and proved her mettle in all of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Jennifer Lawrence is known to be a fearless woman, a bizarre incident in her life took away her confidence. In 2014, Lawrence became a victim of an iCloud hack and her series of photos were stolen from her phone. In an interview with 60 Minutes, the actress once opened up about the incident and how it affected her. She revealed the privacy breach led her to turn down any roles that demanded on-screen n*dity.

However, she could not turn down her 2018 film Red Sparrow and nailed a topless scene. Jennifer Lawrence said that the movie restored her confidence and added, “I realised there’s a difference between consent and not. I showed up for the first day and I did it and I felt empowered.” She continued, “I feel like something that was taken from me, I got back.”

The actress further proved how she loves her body and gave a disclaimer to her fans before watching the movie. Lawrence said, “It’s my body, it’s my art, and it’s my choice. And if you don’t like b**bs, you should not go see Red Sparrow.”

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie’s S*xualisation Finally Addressed By Margot Robbie, Says “She Can Wear A Short Skirt Because It’s Fun, Not Because She Wanted You To See Her B*tt”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News