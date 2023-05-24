Margot Robbie will be next seen in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, featuring Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Emma Mackey in pivotal roles. The movie has been making headlines since the trailer was released, and fans are excited to see Margot playing the lead as she has always been iconic in fashion and her style. In a recent interview, Robbie finally addressed the s*xualisation of her character Barbie and gave an insightful response to it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Margot is one of the biggest names in the West and has played some of the most challenging and memorable roles on screen in Hollywood. The actress enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, and although she doesn’t have an official social media account, she has dedicated fan pages on Instagram by her fans.

In a conversation with Vogue, Margot Robbie immediately revealed that she fell in love with the script upon hearing and spoke about the s*xualisation of her character over the years and said, “I’m like, Okay, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs. If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel s*xual desire? No, I don’t think she could.”

Margot Robbie added, “She is s*xualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project s*x onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her b*tt.”

We totally can’t wait to see Margot playing Barbie on the silver screen, and it is one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

