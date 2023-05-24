BLACKPINK’s Jennie Was Scammed Into Signing Lily Depp Rose & The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’? Netizens Think So - Here’s The Complete Truth

Lily Depp Rose is all set to bring the story of an aspiring pop star to our home screens with the upcoming show The Idol. While there are still a few weeks left to the show’s release, netizens have already begun to react to the dark theme of the show. As BLACKPINK fans, known as BLINKS, have also expressed their concern about Jennie starring in The Idol, many are now saying that the producers scammed the K-Pop star into signing on the show.

The Idol will see the complex life of a budding pop star who is in crisis after her mother’s demise and is seduced by a cult leader. Abel’ The Weeknd’ Tesfaye turned a creator alongside Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson for the upcoming series.

The first two episodes of The Idol were recently premiered at Cannes Film Festival in the attendance of the show’s entire cast. Following the premiere, several international publications released their reviews claiming extremely bold scenes are featured in the show and left South Korean netizens disgusted.

Now, many social media users are claiming that the makers of The Idol tricked BLACKPINK’s Jennie into doing the show. Many revisited a Rolling Stone report from March that stated that Levinson took over as the director and scarpper a “nearly-finished $54-75 million project to rewrite and reshoot the entire thing.”

Reacting to the report and the show’s dark theme, a social media user wrote, “Jennie probably decided to appear because it was controversial, and she knew it would make her money. You make it seem like she was threatened to appear or something?” while another penned, “I was wondering why Jennie would shoot something like this, but I saw in the comments that the synopsis had changed. These f@ckers…”

A third user wrote, “She shouldn’t have done it… All the original actors left the show.”

Well, It seems that Jennie was aware of the show and is elated to be a part of it. In a recent conversation with Women’s Wear Daily, BLACKPINK’s Jennie revealed she has been following and admiring Levinson’s work for a long time and talked about her part as Dyanne in The Idol, adding, “I thought I could bring something to the role.”

Jennie continued, “I trusted Sam to be collaborative with all the scenes that we would be working on together, because it was about the industry.” As she has spent years in the industry training and performing for BLACKPINK, Jennie saw the role as “an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

We cannot wait to watch Jennie in the upcoming show.

