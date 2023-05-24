Samuel L. Jackson is one of the funniest actors around to bless the industry, and apart from his professional life, the iconic Marvel star has tons of stories to share from his personal life as well. The 74-year-old actor, in a recent interview, dished out the details of how he does not remember how he got engaged to his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, he as was on drugs at the time. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Samuel L. Jackson, on the work front, will soon be seen in Marvel’s upcoming thriller series called Secret Invasion. The actor will be reprising his role as Nick Fury. The actor, in an interview last year, had shared that he was still annoyed that Fury was excluded from Captain America: Civil War.

Circling back to Samuel L. Jackson’s latest interview, as per Insider, the actor appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he and his wife remembered their engagement. When Samuel was asked about he popped the big question to his wife, the actor shared two stories saying, “My story was I came home one day, and she already had these invitations printed up, and she gave me a stack and said, ‘Be here’” to which his wife said, “No that’s not what happened.’” According to LaTanya’s version of the events, Samuel said, “I actually had to go and talk to her grandfather because he told her he wanted to walk it down the aisle before he died.”

The Avengers star further stated, “So I went and asked him for her hand or whatever. And that’s probably what happened because I was on drugs, and I don’t know what the hell was going on in my life. So she’s probably right, but I like my version better. It sounds so much fun.”

For the unversed, Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson are one of the longest-lasting celebrity couples in Hollywood. The duo has been married for more than 42 years and know each other for over 50 years.

