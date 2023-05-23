Amitabh Bachchan is often called out by fans for his tweets. Sometimes they are fun and at times strange. But we caught up with a tweet by Mr. Bachchan which was dated back to 2018 and the legendary star decide to watch Avengers. However, he was not much impressed with the film and decided to share his thoughts with his fans. The Deewar actor thinks his tweets are rather funny and he mostly sends them out with a chain of laughing emojis.

But this time, his tweet did not go down well with Avengers fans. Bachchan Sahab watched Avengers and summed up his experience in a tweet where he claimed that neither did he understand the film nor he had fun watching it.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Accha Bhai Sahab, Bura Na Manna, Ek Picture Dekhne Gaye, Avengers. Kuch Samajh Mein Nahi Aaya Ki Picture Mein Ho Kya Raha Hai” Bachchan Sahab even put angry emojis in his post and then Avengers Army took digs at the superstar’s flop films. Scroll down to read how fans reacted to this tweet.

A user wrote, “Chalo pata to chala ki jab log toofan dekhne gaye honge to unko kya laga hoga!” Another user wrote, “Aqsar bahut kuch samajh nahi aata hai sir, jaise aapki ek film thi saudagar, theek usi tarah hai avengers.” A user tweeted a picture of folders from MCU in chronological order and wrote, “Sir Ji ye raha “Avengers” ka starter pack!”

A user tried to explain, “Areee sir for understanding this movie you’ll have to watch dozens of previous Avengers movies..” One more user pointed out to Amitabh Bachchan, “Agar Aradhya ne dekhi hogi to use bahut anand aaya hoga.”

A Marvel was rather offended by the Paa actor’s tweet and wrote, “Aur kitna giroge sir apni ghatiya movie 102 not out ko promotion karne ke liye…102 not out flop ho gayi… Avengers ka .1℅ ka bhi business nahi kar payi…So chill and beg to increase your Twitter followers…”

A user, suggested, “Sir let Aradhya grow up little more she will be able to explain.” A user trolled Sr Bachchan for his Panama papers leak and commented, “Sir apka mind Panama mein lga hoga issliye samaj nhi ayi.”

You can read the complete thread here and let us know if elders in your family felt the same after watching Avengers!

T 2803 -T 2003 – अच्छा भाई साहेब , बुरा ना मानना , एक पिक्चर देखने गाए , 'AVENGERS' … कुछ समझ में नहीं आया की picture में हो क्या रहा है !!!🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪😠😠😠 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2018

