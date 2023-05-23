Salman Khan is a goldmine when it comes to anecdotes and stories. Sometimes these stories are hilarious and at times inspiring. But this was a time when Salman made an inspirational story rather funny with his accent. The actor was at an event which was aired on Television. During the show, he also interacted with the audience. It was then, a fan asked him about his ‘lucky’ bracelet.

Salman started to narrate the tale and said, “My father has always worn this. And growing up, it used to look cool on his hand. How kids play with things, I used to play with his bracelet. And then when I started off working, he got me the exact one. This stone is called Firozah.”

A video shared on Reddit shows Salman Khan turning superstitious as he further explains the importance of the bracelet. He said, “What happens with this is that if there’s any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, it gets veins in them and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone,” and the actor smirks.

However, the story is funny when you hear it from the Bharat actor himself. Salman talks in a fake accent which is hilarious considering him being a Hindi film star and a Bandra boy! Even the internet had hilarious reactions to this video.

A Redditor wrote, “Has it ever fallen off? It always looks like it’s about to. Also that accent LOL!” Another comment read, “Love a lil accent switch /s lol” One more user tried to explain, “Honestly bro, I also thought the same thing until I actually talked to a white person for the first time in my life, and pata nahi andar se hi nikal aaya. I was conscious and trying to fix my accent but jab bhi mooh khol raha tha ajeeb lag raha tha. Cultural imperialism has some next-level psychological impact.”

A user simply trolled Salman Khan in the most epic way citing his film title and wrote, “Bhoi is negativity ka Bhai, Accent ki Jaan,” taking a dig at his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Another user trolled his accent and wrote, “Oh ma gawd, his accent is sooo exotic. OG accent faker. Poor NTR gets flak for nothing.”

Another user trolled the Kick actor’s films and wrote, “This bracelet has more screen time than actresses in Bhoi films.” While one announced him as “Thanos ka beta!”

