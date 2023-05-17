Dave Bautista proved his acting mantle with his splendid performance as Drax The Destroyer in the Guardian of the Galaxy movies. As he announced that he wouldn’t longer play his MCU character, his other team members’ future is also uncertain. However, the actor once felt self-conscious when he saw his Avenger co-star Josh Brolin getting all bulked up for his role.

The fight between Drax and Thanos was expected to be a showdown, but it turned out to be one-sided as the mad titan swept the destroyer. Apart from the MCU role, Brolin shocked the superhero fandom with his incredible body transformation as he was shredded for the part of Cable in Deadpool 2. However, there is another person who was blown away, Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista. Read on to find out more about it!

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the GOTG star explained to Heat Vision how Josh Brolin’s muscular physique made him go to the gym and spend some more time after he made a promise to the Avengers co-star. As Bautista got “self-conscious,” he said, “I swear to God, I promised him that in November when I do some work on [Avengers] 4, I told him, ‘I will be in better shape for that because you make me self-conscious, f*cker!’”

The transformation by Josh Brolin was so much that Dave Bautista could not even recognise him at first. The GOTG star said, “he walked up to me at Gold’s Gym and goes, ‘Dave,’ and I am looking at him. And he said, ‘It’s Josh,’ and I was like, ‘Holy f*ck!’”

During the promotion of Avengers Infinity War, the two actors’ competitive streak came at D23, where during the panel, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige suggested Drax might be able to take down Thanos. The Mad Titan actor responded by saying, “Drax ain’t shit.”

