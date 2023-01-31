The DC Universe is undergoing major changes and James Gunn has been on fans’ radar ever since he has taken over the command. Now, it’s Gunn’s responsibility to oversee and manage this world now and it seems that he has made up his mind to entirely reboot the whole universe. Here’s what Dave Bautista has to say about it!

After Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman and things being dicey with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, fans aren’t happy with Gunn’s idea of the new universe. Well, recently Bautista spoke about his conversation with Gunn and revealed the direction that the filmmaker is following. Scroll below to read the story.

While doing press for his upcoming project, Dave Bautista spoke to Insider and opened up about his conversation with James Gunn. He said, “I talked to James (Gunn) about it, the direction he is going, completely rebooting the whole universe, he is starting from scratch and making everything younger and fresher and I think that’s an ideal path.”

Well, it seems that Dave Bautista is in complete support of James Gunn when it comes to the renovation of the DC universe. In the same interview, the Guardians actor exclusively claimed that had a talk with the co-CEO of DC Studios and feels confident enough to act as a representative of the director and assured the franchise’s fandom. Well! Well! So if the entire universe is undergoing a reboot, should we expect the addition of Black Adam? There is no confirmation on the same but Dave just hinted at the same.

James Gunn’s plan is to entirely renovate the DC Universe and start from scratch and that’s what Dave Bautista just confirmed. Letting go of actors like Henry Cavill wasn’t the easiest decision to make but Gunn believes that some elements have been dropped to make space for a better and stronger world.

What are your thoughts on making everything younger and starting from scratch? Let us know in the comments section below.

