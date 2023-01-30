Recently, DC Universe witnessed many major changes and fans are already not happy about it. James Gunn has been facing a lot of flak for the decisions that are being taken for the DC universe. Be it letting go of Henry Cavill as Superman, things being dicey with Gal Gadot or Dwayne Johnson, Gunn has been on fans’ radar. Now, he is again in news but for all the wrong reasons. Scroll below to read the details!

Gunn is again in the news as fans believe that he is supporting nepotism, especially considering the way he is reportedly pitching for his wife’s cameo in future DC projects. Nepotism is not new in the industry and it’s no more a secret that often influential people take advantage of their positions which has led to other people missing out on opportunities. Something similar is being said to be done by Gunn as he is trying to put the spotlight on his wife who has nothing to do with the franchise itself and fans can’t just take it.

As reported by Fandomwire, James Gunn has reportedly added his wife Jennifer Holland’s cameo in Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods aka Shazam 2 and fans believe that it is absolutely not required. However, it is still unclear what will be her role but the response from the audience is something that the CEO of DC films will not like at all. Fans were quick to react to the news and just couldn’t resist sharing their views on Twitter. A lot of them mocked Jennifer and also called out James for unnecessarily adding her cameo.

One fan took a dig and wrote, “I thought she was the new Superman.”

Another fan shared a hilarious edited picture of Jennifer Holland and wrote, “James Gunn’s wife is the new Shazam. No way.”

One fan hinted at nepotism and wrote, “Woah I wouldn’t be surprised if the next Superman is played by his brother Sean Gunn.”

What are your thoughts on James Gunn’s wife Jennifer Holland reportedly doing a cameo in Shazam? Many believe that Gunn’s decision is actually promoting nepotism. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

