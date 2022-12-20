The DC Studios are creating headlines every day, or to be precise, since the new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran got appointed. Many projects were cancelled, including Superman, and Henry Cavill announced his exit from the studios a few days back. Fans were very disappointed with the current developments, and finally, Gunn came out to address the outcry of the fans against the new direction the production company has aimed to take for its future projects.

After being appointed as the CEO, there were a lot of speculations going on among the fans about what Gunn and Safran had in store for the existing projects and actors in the DC Universe. Even Patty Jenkins, who is the director of the Wonder Woman franchise, submitted a treatment for Wonder Woman 3, but the Studio did not approve that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After that, Henry Cavill, who plays the role of Superman in the DC Universe, announced his exit from the Studios, leaving fans quite disappointed it was about the time James Gunn should clear things out. Hence Gunn took to his Instagram account to post a picture with his message in response to the entire situation. He wrote, “One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Actors like Michael B. Jordan and Zachary Levi both took to the comment section to extend their support towards James Gunn; B. Jordan was a part of the Studios’ animated film ‘Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox’, and Levi played the role of Shazam in the film Shazam.

Only time will tell what James Gunn is planning and how that will sit with the fans and the audience; meanwhile, for more news on Hollywood, keep an eye on Koimoi!

Must Read: Amber Heard Finally Makes A ‘Very Difficult Decision’ To Settle The Defamation Case Filed By Ex-Husband Johnny Depp: “Women Shouldn’t Have To Face Abuse Or Bankruptcy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News