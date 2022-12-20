It finally came to an end! The Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp and the Aquaman actress Amber Heard’s defamation case finally saw a verdict. The actress has decided to pay $1 million to Johnny to end this long-lasting ongoing defamation case. For it, the actress has faced massive backlash from the public, and being under the radar had made her life quite miserable. Now, in an Instagram post, she stated everything and announced that she finally settled the case. Scroll below to read it!

Amber was ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory charges along with $5 million in punitive damages but later it was further reduced to $350,000 by the Virginia court. On the other hand, the actress received $2 million over an issue of defamation from Depp’s team. The duo had got married in 2015 but in 2016, they got divorced. Soon after their divorce, the actress had accused Johnny of domestic abuse and violence.

A while back, Amber Heard took to her Instagram handle and announced that she has finally decided to settle the case between her and Johnny Depp as she has lost her faith in the legal system. Her post can be read as, “I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder. When I stood before a judge in the UK, I was vindicated by a robust, impartial and fair system, where I was protected from having to give the worst moments of my testimony in front of the world’s media, and where the court found that I was subjected to domestic and s*xual violence.”

“In the US, however, I exhausted almost all my resources in advance of and during a trial in which I was subjected to a courtroom in which abundant, direct evidence that corroborated my testimony was excluded and in which popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process. In the interim I was exposed to a type of humiliation that I simply cannot re-live. Even if my US appeal is successful, the best outcome would be a re-trial where a new jury would have to consider the evidence again. I simply cannot go through that for a third time,” Amber Heard further wrote.

Another excerpt of her post can be read as, “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia. It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward.”

Well, it’s a big update for everyone who had kept track of what is happening between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Let us know what are your thoughts about it through comments!

