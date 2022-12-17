The DC Universe has started a hellfire by scrapping Wonder Woman 3, recasting a lot of characters, revamping Superman’s story, and sitting Henry Cavill down from the role. Ever since the Co-CEOs were appointed, things have taken a pretty sharp turn. Now, reports are rife asking about what will happen to Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam’s future after it tanked at the box office. Scroll below to read more.

It cannot be denied that ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran have been appointed in the DC Universe, every other day there’s a new update or some news hitting the headlines.

Black Adam even after having a massive marketing strategy and a lot of hype and anticipation, couldn’t make a mark in the heart of the audience. It got mixed responses from the fandom as well as the critic, and even at the box office, it could have only minted $389.5 million. Now, as the Co-CEOs of the DC universe are announcing new updates of the universe, will there be any future for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam?

Even after a lot of effort, bringing back Henry Cavill’s Superman character as a cameo in Black Adam went in vain as the team has announced they would like to focus on Superman’s younger life. And Henry’s exit along with The Rock’s miserable box office performance clearly hints at the cancellation of Black Adam’s sequel. There’s no confirmation on it, but as reported in FandomWire, James Gunn had talked about the importance of Superman in the DCU but didn’t reveal much about Black Adam’s future.

Now, fans are taking it to their Twitter handle and sharing their opinion focusing on the point when Dwayne Johnson said “The Hierarchy Of Power In The DC Universe Is About To Change.” Check out a few reactions:

@TheRock So when you said "The Hierarchy Of Power In The DC Universe Is About To Change" this isn't what we were expecting! What's the status of Black Adam's future in the DCU now? — 𝚒.𝚊𝚖.𝚌𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 (@iamcinemauk) December 15, 2022

This was always expected even Zaslav wanted a reboot Think about why batgirl was cancelled any movie relating the snyderverse and it's characters will be rebooted that's why blue beetle is safe — Kaldur 🌈 (@101qee101) December 15, 2022

What do you think about this whole scenario? Let us know in the comments!

For more Hollywood news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

