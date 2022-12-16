Shocking news came for the fans of Henry Cavill when the actor shared a post on his social media account recently sharing the news of his exit from the DC Universe. Henry received immense love from people for his portrayal of Superman and developed a very strong fan base. But there is a piece of good news for his fans as he made an exciting announcement now. Do you all want to know what that is? Keep reading, then!

Henry set foot in the role of Superman with 2013’s Man of Steel and instantly became a hit with the audience. After that, he made quite a few appearances as Superman in DC’s films, the latest being one in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

But as James Gunn and Peter Saffran became the heads of the DCU, things started to look quite uncertain for the existing characters and actors who played them as a couple of projects got shelved. And one can say the last nail was Henry Cavill’s official announcement of the existing studio. On Friday, the actor brought a smile to his fans’ faces as he announced he is coming back with yet another exciting project.

Henry Cavill took to his Instagram account to announce that he will be starring in the Warhammer 40,000 game. He shared a short clip with the caption, “For 30 years, I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life. Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words; without her, we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer.”

It further read, “To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen. Our first steps are to find our Filmmaker/Creator/Writer. Watch this space, my friends. For The Emperor!”

In addition to starring in the franchise, Henry Cavill will also be an executive producer, and Amazon Studios has secured the rights. As per reports, the rights extend to the universe across TV series, film, and maybe games and animation too. This is an exciting piece of news for Cavill’s fans, as he is known to be a geek himself.

For the record, Warhammer 40000 is a tabletop game that puts players in command of armies of brave soldiers, noble elves, and all other mythical creatures. It is a game of dark and futuristic warfare which sees carnage erupt on a spectacular scale.

