It’s a sad sad day for all the DC fans! After Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 getting scrapped, now, the DC universe’s Co-CEOs announce a new ‘Superman’ film where Henry Cavill will not return as the superhero. It seems like the ‘dooms day’ is too near for the DC universe as the fandom is unable to accept the extreme changes made by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Scroll below to read more about it!

There was quite a hype and a lot of buzz that Henry is returning as Superman. He had even made the announcement a few months back as well. The fans were eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor donning the cape once again, but it seems the Co-CEOs are not in favour of that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The director and Co-CEO, James Gunn took to his Twitter handle and made an announcement that they are writing a new Superman film that will focus on his early life and the actor Henry Cavill will not return as the superhero. The tweet can be read as, “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.”

James Gunn’s tweet further read, “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

However, a source close to the DC universe revealed to Variety that James Gunn and Peter Safran had a meeting with the actor Henry Cavill and they came up with another character that the Witcher actor can take up.

A few hours back, Henry also took to his Instagram handle and shared that he will not be returning as Superman donning the cape. His message for his fans reads, “It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote. “I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Well, what are your thoughts about these extreme changes in the DC universe that we were not prepared for at all? Let us know in the comments.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Faces Another Huge Blow As Female Artists Boycott BRIT Awards 2022 & Refuse To Share Stage With Him Despite Bagging 3 Nominations?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News