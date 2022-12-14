Johnny Depp has been making several headlines this past year. From his wildly publicized case with ex-wife Amber Heard to whether or not he will return as Jack Sparrow in the next Pirates of the Caribbean film – he has always been in the news. And now he is once again here and it has something to do with the effect the libel trial has had on his image.

Post his win against Amber in the defamation case in June this year, Depp achieved a milestone recently. The 59-year-old actor – who is also a talented musician, had earned himself (thanks to his collaboration with veteran English guitarist Jeff Beck) three nods for his studio album ‘18’ in the musical categories at BRIT Awards 2022. These categories include album of the year, best group and alternative/rock act.

Well, as per a recent media report, Johnny Depp is likely to ruffle feathers at the BRIT Awards 2022. And the reason for it is the fear that female artists may not want to share the stage with him. A report by the DailyMail notes a source stating that female artists are likely to boycott the event because of Amber’s abuse allegations against him. The insider was quoted saying, “Depp would liven up an increasingly dull event, but the Amber Heard case means female artists would probably refuse to share the stage.”

Talking about the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case, in June, the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ emerged victorious with the court awarding $10.35 million in a verdict. The entire libel case stemmed from Heard’s Washington Post op-ed, in which she accused her ex-husband of domestic abuse. Though the ‘Aquaman’ actress did not name Depp publicly, it was evident who she was referencing regarding the alleged abuse. This resulted in the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ actor losing several projects over the years and tarnishing his reputation.

Talking about the BRIT Awards 2022, at this year’s ceremony, the organizers have abolished gender categories, such as Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist. This is in order ‘to be as inclusive and as relevant as possible and gender-neutral artists are appreciative of it.

