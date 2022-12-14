Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, said she was “fed to the wolves”, and Prince Harry discusses “institutional gaslighting” in a new trailer for part two of their highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries, which airs on Thursday, reports CNN.

The series, which has put Harry and Meghan in the firing line of supporters of the British royal family, has attracted worldwide attention because of its potential to embarrass King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William.

In the clip, which was released on Monday, Prince Harry discusses stepping back from royal duties and ponders what might have happened to the couple “had we not got out when we did”. Meghan Markle adds a controversial note when she says: “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

According to CNN, in what appears to be a video shot on board the flight of the Sussexes to the US, Princess Harry smiles and says: “We are on the freedom flight”.

After the trailer shows Harry describing “institutional gaslighting”, the footage cuts to Meghan saying: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Harry adds: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother (Prince William), they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” However, he stops short of identifying who “they” refers to in the short teaser.

But, according to the BBC, there is some confusion about the most controversial and headline-grabbing moment in the trailer, with its reference to lying to protect Prince William.

The commentary from Prince Harry claims: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother”, but without saying who “they” were or the context in which Prince William was being protected.

Another version of the same Netflix trailer, notes the BBC, seems to suggest an explanation — with a different subtitle for the same commentary that says: “The British media are happy to lie to protect my brother.”

The voiceover doesn’t change, but it might suggest that the context is going to be a more generalised attack on the press, rather than a more damaging accusation against an individual or the royal family.

Netflix, adds the BBC, has been approached for a response about the differences in this key moment between the two trailers, one on YouTube and the other on the Netflix website.

