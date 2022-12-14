Suffering a wardrobe malfunction is something every person has faced at least once in their life. But if you are a celeb, these moments are recorded by millions and stay on the internet forever. One celeb who faced a pretty big and shocking ‘oops’ moment in 2019 was rapper Cardi B. But the way she handled it makes us bow down to her and call her the ultimate ‘Boss Babe.’

For those who don’t know, in June 2019, Cardi was performing at the 2019 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival in Tennessee. The hip-hop star – who had returned to the stage after taking a small break to recuperate from complications owing to liposuction and breast augmentation surgeries, suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her rainbow ensemble tore down the centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To the Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival, Cardi B opted to slay in a rainbow-coloured mesh jumpsuit. However, after dancing, twerking and vibing to the music for a while, the ‘WAP’ singer had to go backstage and opt for a white bathrobe instead. The reason – the rapper’s multi-coloured sequin bodysuit ripped at the seam along her backside and showed her derriere and it was more than she may have ever bargained for. Yes, the rip that happened in the centre showed those present a clear image of her a** crack.

The rapper – who has never been shy when it comes to putting her woman curves on display, headed backstage once the mishap was noticed and came back with even more energy. Cardi’s quick costume change saw her step out of the rainbow-sequined ensemble and into a white bathrobe over some nude-coloured undergarments.

Cardi B suffered a wardrobe malfunction at Bonnaroo and performed in a robe https://t.co/Is9TnNkxiZ pic.twitter.com/UgXuiViwGU — Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 17, 2019

While many would be embarrassed, the flamboyant star took many opportunities on stage to pull her bathrobe off her body to show off her cleavage and massive leg and thigh tattoos.

Check out the video:

Hat-off woman!

Cardi B is definitely a boss babe and this incident just cements it.

Must Read: John Legend Net Worth: From Earning $14 Million Per Season Of The Voice To Making Whopping $16 Million Via Beverly Hills Mansion, He’s All Things Luxury!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News