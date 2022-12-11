Uorfi Javed can literally turn any material into a dress. She has previously copied the looks of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner among other celebrities. But her most stunning looks have been made of wires and band-aids. In a rare scenario, the Splitsvilla X4 contestant was seen wearing a saree but twist in the tale was how the pallu kept falling down. Scroll below for all the details!

In the past, Uorfi has been criticized for her fashion choices on multiple occasions. Many celebrities including Sunil Pal, Hindustani Bhau, Chahatt Khanna among others have shamed her over it. Even her Splitsvilla X4 co-contestant Sakshi Dwivedi made some derogatory remarks on the show, accusing Javed of calling paps and only posing at the airport and not catching flights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest outing, Uorfi Javed could be seen at the airport in a tie-dye saree with sequined detailing over it. She opted for a very plain peach-coloured plunging-neckline blouse, which was very unusual for the actress. Until her pallu kept falling off as she was walking towards the departure.

At one point, Uorfi Javed’s stylist even fixed the saree in order to avoid another oops moment! Netizens weren’t impressed with what they saw and began trolling her in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Uski body ko kapre pehne k adat nhi hai .. tabhi kapre kud udd rhe hai”

Another comment, “Safety pin nhn thi gareeb ke pass….nonsense attitude”

“Didi ek safetypin nam ka jugaad ata h jo ap lga loge to palloo nhi girega… oouch moment nhi ayega😂😂 urfi too much .. bholi h bht,” a comment read.

A troll wrote, “Abee yaar ye chahti kya h😂😂😂😂saree v bol rhi h baar baar mujhe nhi rahna tere uper insult feel ho Raha hai”

Take a look at the viral video ft Uorfi Javed below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi Is Dating This Balika Vadhu 2 Co-Star?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News