A lot of alleged drama around Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner went around, especially because of Justin Bieber. However, it wasn’t just because of the Baby singer and also other things like drugs and alcohol that caused problems between the three. For the unversed, it was once rumoured that Sel found Kendall fooling around with Bieber when they were dating.

Following that, it was said that Gomez sent angry texts to the supermodel and insulted her. Not only Kendall but there were also speculations that the Taki Taki singer found texts and photos from Kylie on her former boyfriend’s phone.

This seemingly ended the friendship between the three. However, once another source said that Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are glad that they are no longer friends with Selena Gomez because she was a bad influence. Back in 2014, TMZ reported that an insider claimed the Jenner sisters thought Gomez was out of control.

It was the same year when Selena Gomez went to rehab for three weeks. However, it was later revealed that it had nothing to do with substance abuse. “Selena has it twisted – not only do Kendall and Kylie eschew drugs and alcohol…they believe Selena’s the real drama-obsessed party girl. After all, she’s the one who’s been to rehab,” the source said. They added that Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner “feel like they’re better off without her”.

Now, all three A-listers have come a long way since. All of them are busy with their careers. Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two and is focusing on expanding her beauty business. Besides modeling, Kendall Jenner has also started her own tequila company, Drink 818.

As for Selena Gomez, she was seen in Only Murders in the Building season 2 this year. She also made noise over her cooking show and documentary.

