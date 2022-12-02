Marvel has finally dropped the trailer for the final sequel of the most lovable intergalactic Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3, and the fans can’t keep their calm! The trailer was released in the ongoing Brazil Comin Con and was shared by the director James Gunn as well. The film and the journey of the Guardians will come to an end with this final instalment since Gunn will be heading the DCEU. It’s an emotional ride all in all and fans are also agreeing to that, check out the reactions below!

The first Guardians of the Galaxy film was released in 2014, which was almost a decade ago, the group comprising of Rocket, Peter Quill aka Starlord, Gamora, Groot, Mantis, and Nebula have found their way to each other and have form some solid bonds. Sadly, during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, they lost Gamora when Thanos sacrificed her on Vormir for the Soul stone. In Avengers: Endgame, Marvel introduced the theme of Time Travel and that’s when we got to see an alternate version of Gamora before she came to know of the existence of Peter and others. After the Endgame, in the latest Thor Love & Thunder film we saw the Guardians making a small cameo but they soon departed and went on their own way to search for Gamora.

The recent release of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3, packs a lot of emotional punch and action; being the last of the lot James Gunn surely seems to be not pulling any punches. He shared the trailer on his Twitter handle, and the fans of the film franchise and of the comic books are ecstatic about it. There have been a few changes in the storyline of course to incorporate with Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here is the link to the trailer for you.

One more time with feeling. The teaser trailer for for the finale of the Guardians Trilogy. #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 #VOL3 pic.twitter.com/F0rNn5LYdT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 1, 2022

There are mostly positive reactions from even after the debacle that She-Hulk was, people are getting emotional about. Check out the reactions down below!

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is Going to be AMAZING, the trailer almost made me cry”

“I just saw the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer…. I just KNOW I waited this many years just to cry my eyeballs out. 1 character already confirmed their death and I can’t take anymore of them 😩 take SL if you must take someone else 😩”

“All I Know Is I’m Legit Not Ready To witness This Finally with Tears In My eyes Again”

“The last two didn’t have feeling?!?!

Are you about to rip out the hearts of everyone and make us weep?”

“You are seriously trying to break our hearts with this movie. I can feel it coming.”

“James please, my heart can’t handle the anxiety I have for these two”

“I hate and love you at the same time for this, James. 😭😭 I’m seriously not ready for this.”

Fans are scared about what director Gunn is planning for the group, the scenes indicate towards the end of few of our favourite Guardians, most probably Rocket Racoon and if that happens it will devastating for the fans! He is one of the most loved characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Famous Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper voices Rocket’s character.

Drax actor Dave Bautista mentioned it before also that it will be his last appearance and that can also mean more than one character can possibly die. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 will be the second movie to release in Phase 5 after the release of Antman & The Wasp: Quantamania on 5th May 2023.

