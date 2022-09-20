Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper once turned up the heat in a very intimate scene from their 2009 movie He’s Just Not That Into You. The movie has become iconic over the years and is a perfect watch for anyone who wants to watch an intertwined drama on relationships and heartbreaks.

Advertisement

Besides Johansson and Cooper, its star cast boasted Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Connelly, Drew Barrymore, and more. The film was given an A-rated certification as it has a lot of racy scenes, and one of the most talked about ones is that between Scarlett and Bradley.

Advertisement

One of the most intense scenes from the film saw the duo stripping, making out, and even groping. Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper gave a spectacular performance, which started with Cooper’s character Ben and Scarlett‘s Anna kissing. It then proceeded to him groping the actress’s b*tt and even her breasts.

If that’s not enough to make you sweat, Scarlett Johansson stripped down in front of the camera into her pretty red lingerie. Though the scene leads up to the characters having s*x, they are interrupted by Jennifer Connelly’s Janine, who is Ben’s wife. While talking about Scarlett, the actress is known for daring and raunchy roles in many movies.

You can watch it here.

The Black Widow actress has previously talked about it and said that doing them is liberating. She has said that on-screen love-making is a challenge and requires focus and energy. While speaking with Contactmusic, Johansson has said, “You have to be totally without judgment, and it’s sort of liberating. It’s challenging. You have to stay in the moment.”

Shooting a racy scene is indeed a challenge, and it must be quite difficult to shoot one, especially if the actor or actress is n*ked. Yet, Scarlett Johansson, amongst many other celebrities, does it beautifully.

Must Read: Brad Pitt & Ana De Armas Are The Soon To-Be Couple In Hollywood? Here’s All About Their Recent Closeness & Flirtatious ‘Friendship’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram