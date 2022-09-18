Scarlett Johansson has never shied away from doing intimate roles on screen. The Black Widow star is one of the best actresses in Hollywood who has worked in several award-winning movies like Lost in Translation, Jojo Rabbit, Avengers: Endgame, Her, and more. She has made a name for herself in the industry.

Johansson’s most recent ventures were MCU’s Black Widow and Sing 2. Now, the actress is busy working on Asteroid City alongside Maya Hawke, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, and more. Another movie of hers to look forward to is My Mother’s Wedding.

While talking about Scarlett Johansson, when the actress appeared in Lost in Translation, alongside Bill Murray, she left the fans shaken with her racy underwear scene. In the opening scene of Sofia Coppola’s movie, Scarlett wore pink, see-through underwear. The shot included just the actress laying on a bed while the focus was on her backside.

The voyeuristic scene became iconic, much like the whole movie. Scarlett Johansson once previously spoke about the same with Live About and shared what it was like to shoot herself in underwear for Lost in Translation. “I’d been eating so much Udon, I just thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m so not going to look decent in this underwear,’” Johansson said.

Scarlett also said that the director made sure she was comfortable, so much so that Sofia Coppola herself tried that underwear on. “‘But I understand if you’re uncomfortable why don’t I try these on for you? You could see how they look. Just see how they look and if you don’t want to do it, then, of course, you don’t have to.’ I was like, ‘Alright, that’s a pretty good deal,'” the Lost in Translation actress said.

“And of course, Sofia is lanky and skinny, [with a] very sort of elegant body and so she looked fantastic in the underwear. That’s how she got me to wear them,” Scarlett Johansson added.

