Blake Lively may have given a tease of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 in the new pregnancy photos. Fans were left in awe when the Gossip Girl actress showed off her baby bump during her recent red carpet appearance. Lively wore a sequined mini dress with high heels and looked as amazing as ever.

The newest addition to the Hollywood couple’s family will be their fourth child. The duo already share three kids, Inez, Betty, and James. After announcing the news, the stars also said that they hope their newborn is a boy.

Coming back to the point, Blake Lively recently shared a series of photographs with a baby bump. A few photos also saw Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, and Blake’s sister Robyn Lively in them. In the caption, the Sisterhood of Traveling Pants actress called out the paparazzi for waiting outside her home to take her photos. Amidst the pictures posted by Blake, there was one such a pic that may be a Deadpool 3 tease.

In one of the photos with her husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively posed in a pretty black dress with white polka dots on it. Next to her was the Red Notice actor in what seems like to be the new costume of his Marvel character for Deadpool 3. Though the suit is similar to the one that Reynolds wore in the second instalment, fans speculate that it is for the new movie as Blake wasn’t pregnant when the second film was in the making.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

This would have been taken in the recent past when the actor would be shooting for the MCU film. Unlike the previous two movies on Merc with a Mouth, the third instalment is a part of the MCU. Fans are excited about Ryan’s entry into the franchise.

While Blake Lively may have teased Ryan Reynolds’ costume for Deadpool 3, speculation around the release date also arose. As per a report, Marvel is pushing back an untitled movie from February 16, 2024, until September 6, 2024.

