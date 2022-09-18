While there are numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe projects that we are waiting for with baited breaths, the anticipation for Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3 is altogether a different animal. The movie marks Ryan’s debut in the MCU and also the entry of Merc With A Mouth as a Marvel canon. This will be the first movie in the franchise under Kevin Feige’s leadership and a lot is riding on it. While the radio silence on the project from the team was making fans uncomfortable, there might be an update.

Deadpool stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and is one of the most lucrative standalone franchises. Ever since the Fox acquisition, the project in highlight and spoken about is this one and everyone is waiting to see what MCU has in store for him. When Kevin took the stage at the Comic-Con last month, everyone was upset that he did not mention the Ryan starrer.

But it looks like he wanted you to wait more and build up some more excitement. As per a We Got This Covered report, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 finally might have a release date. While it is a very wild guess, you cannot deny the possibility of it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Marvel most recently revamped their entire calendar to suit the phase 5 and 6 of the MCU. According to this Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kick starts the next phase that defines the Multiverse Saga. Now, one release date in phase 6 is September 6, 2024 and now viral reports are claiming it is for Deadpool 3.

Not just that, the reports have even drawn parallels and say that just like Fantastic Four, even Deadpool 3 will get its due in the Expo next year and Kevin Feige will announce it during the same. Now that is with the future, but we really hope it turns out to be true because it’s been a long we have seen Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson pulling off those fourth wall-breaking antiques.

