Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in several films and won our hearts earning the nickname ‘King of Romance’. However, more than his films and his onscreen characters, the superstar is loved for many reasons. He is one of the stars who know how to win anyone with his charm and wacky sense of humour.

Be it a press conference, movie-trailer launch, or a friendly-candid chat show, if SRK makes an appearance there has to be humor. His spontaneity just keeps winning our hearts, every single time. His AMA session on Twitter also shows a glimpse of his intellect and wit.

Back in 2016, Shah Rukh Khan could not sleep due to a headache and decided to have an impromptu session on Twitter. We know that the actor has a massive female fan base across the globe. A fan decided to have some fun and asked him if he would do a Kim Kardashian sex tape but the fan seemingly deleted his original tweet.

The fan wrote, “@iamsrk Will you accept if @KimKardashian offers you to be part of her next sex tape? #ASKSRK” The superstar seemingly was a little taken aback and answered with his trademark humour. King Khan replied, “Haha…This is a first!” Take a look at it below:

Ha ha. This is a first!!! https://t.co/kZQNnOaQ6O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys almost 30M followers on the microblogging site Twitter. He doesn’t disappoint here either. His wit and charm on the platform are as refreshing as ever.

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian’s infamous s*x tape was released 15 years ago. It was the turning point in the life of the beauty mogul, who shot to stardom after the images came to light. Not just her but also her entire family, who have become famous worldwide.

Meanwhile, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in a slew of films after his four-year-long hiatus. He will be seen in Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, and Atlee Kumar’s Jawan.

