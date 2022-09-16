Shah Rukh Khan has often grabbed everyone’s attention with his sense of humour and witty responses to his fans and media people. Every time SRK conducts #AskSRK on Twitter he becomes the hot topic for his hilarious responses to his fans. After his cameo appearances in Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra, fans are eagerly waiting for his full-fledged comeback to the silver screens with his upcoming projects.

Advertisement

But before we see the superstar setting the big screens on fire, we bring you an interesting throwback story when he revealed stalking his haters.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan had once appeared on stand-up comedians Tanmay Bhatt, Rohan Joshi, and Gursimran Khamba’s AIB podcast where he talked about many things including online hatred. We recently came across a snippet of the same show and it got us ROFL. In this throwback video, SRK is seen telling the hosts that he often stalks his hater’s timeline to check why they haven’t abused him for the past few days.

Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is heard saying, “There are some that abuse me regularly. I am friends with them and I know them also. I can name all of them. And the other thing is that, because I am so self-obsessed, even the ones, if the abuses also lessen. ‘Has my stardom gone down? Bilal, just checking, the guy’s not abused me for four, five days man, what’s happening?’ I go and check and sometimes I do.”

“What do you call them, haters? I go and check because sometimes I feel maybe they’re busy. I really go and check their timelines. ‘Okay! His exams are going on. No stress,” he had told the AIB gang.

In the same video, when AIB’s Tanmay Bhatt asked Shah Rukh Khan how he feels when he becomes the hot topic for the things or statements he hasn’t made. Replying to the same, he had said, “So I’ll tell you, I wake up like this in the morning. So last night, there was some news about the honourable president Donald Trump, he’d done something in America, I don’t know what it was, but something was happening. I don’t want to mention any ethnic or religious groups, but something was happening.”

“So I’m lying down, and I wake up in the morning, and my first thought… I have nothing to do with that world, I don’t even think I have a valid visa, and I may never get it after this… I pick up my phone, and I used to be very fast – King of Bollywood – but now I wake up and think, ‘Kaunsa king, kaunsa Bollywood?’ And then my hand goes automatically to my phone. And prayers are happening inside, in every language. I pray to every God, ‘I have nothing to do with what has happened in America today, I hope not’,” SRK had said.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will now be seen in full-fledged roles in Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawan.

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 To Not Have Tejasswi Prakash As The Female Lead? Here’s Who Made The Cut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram