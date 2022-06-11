Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood who is not just liked by the fans for his versatile acting skills but also is a favourite in the industry for the bankability that comes with him. He has delivered several hits in the last few years and one of the most popular ones is Dream Girl. As rumours about Dream Girl 2 have been all over social media lately, a recent report suggests that Tejasswi Prakash will not be the leading lady in the upcoming sequel.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Teja is one of the most sought-after celebrities in the television industry who has been all over social media since her remarkable Bigg Boss 15 win. She has lately been working on the sixth instalment of Naagin which usually secures a top place in the TRP charts, most weeks. Apart from this, her relationship with Karan Kundrra is also often a topic of discussion on social media as they go by the ship name, TejRan.

Advertisement

Dream Girl 2 will soon be made. There has been a lot of commotion around who the female lead will be. Most reports suggested that Tejasswi Prakash will be seen making her Bollywood debut through this venture but looks like there is some change in the plan now. Teja’s fans were extremely elated about the news and if you are one then we come bearing bad news.

A recent report by Bollywood Life suggests that Sara Ali Khan is the one who will play the lead role in Dream Girl 2, replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was an integral part of the first instalment. However, there is no official confirmation on whether Tejasswi Prakash was replaced and it seems like fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood.

Must Read: Vikram Craze Reaches The Indian Cricket Team! Washington Sundar Grooves To ‘Pathala Pathala’ & Netizens Are Loving It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram