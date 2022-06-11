Mahesh Babu, often known as the Greek God Of Tollywood, is one of the biggest and most influential stars of South Indian cinema. The fans saw his big screen comeback this year in Sarkaru Vaari Paata post the Covid-19 pandemic. While it may be labeled just as fan service, that doesn’t mean that the actor has not delivered some of the best movies in the past.

While talking about the Sarileru Neekevvaru star, Babu is also known for his amazing toned body. The actor has an intense workout routine, and even his trainer has revealed Mahesh likes to go hard when it comes to exercising.

Despite having a buffed-up body and six abs, Mahesh Babu makes sure he never flaunts it. While it is common for stars to show off their bare bod, the actor refuses to go shirtless in movies and is against doing so. The only time that he has ever decided to show off his ripped body is in the 2014 movie 1 Nenokkadine.

Several directors in the past have wanted to shoot shirtless scenes of Mahesh Babu, but each time the actor has negated it. The reason behind this is said to be that the actor dislikes marketing a film by using his body. While talking about the star, Babu has time and again been added to the Most Desirable Men in India list.

Not just that, but back in 2013, he also beat the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan by taking the first position on that year’s list. Meanwhile, when it comes to his work, it is said that the actor is charging a whopping Rs. 200 crores for his next movie.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu has a major project lined up with director Trivikram Srinivas. Both have worked before in Khaleja and Athadu. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

