Kamal Haasan is someone people all across the world know. After debuting in the Tamil film industry as a child actor in the 1960 movie Kalathur Kannamma, Kamal has starred in over 230 Tamil films as well as projects in other languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Bengali. His latest release, Vikram saw him play Arun Kumar Vikram in the action thriller.

While fans of the actor are still flocking to theatres to see him alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil and in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, we decided to go back in time and tell of when the actor was in a legal pickle. The senior actor has been at the receiving end and embroiled in controversies owing to his films as well as what he does, says or in some cases tweets.

Today, we take you to 2017 when the Chachi 420 actor-director had a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against Haasan in the Tirunelveli District Court by members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Scroll down to know all about it and what he had exactly said.

As reported by Hindustan Times, during an interview with a Tamil channel on March 12, 2017, Kamal Haasan expressed his views on Mahabharata. Taking about the Hindu epic that many consider sacred he said, “In Mahabharata, Panchali was used as a pawn while the men gambled.” To it, he added, “she was used as a collateral and India is a country that respects and honours a book that revolves around men using a woman to gamble away as if she was a mere object.”

This statement of his did not sit well with many and many bashed Kamal Haasan for saying it. It sparked off intense reaction with the Hindu Munani Katchi as its members expressed concern that it might cause enmity between communities. They even lodged a complaint against him with the Chennai city police commissioner – the complaint was filed on March 15. But was that the end of his troubles? No.

On Tuesday, March 21, a Tirunelveli resident, Adhinatha Sundaram of the HMK, filed a PIL against Mr Haasan. The reason for the same was he insulted the Mahabharat and its principal characters, whom the people of India hold in high esteem.

In fact, HMK president Arjun Sampath told the publication at that time that Kamal Haasan has been repeatedly taking an anti-Hindu stand. He added, “He has needlessly criticised Mahabharat, which is a revered epic of the Hindus along with Ramayana. Can he dare to talk in an insulting manner about Islam or Christianity and Bible and Quran?” Well, Kamal Haasan really did do a number on the members of HMK and other Hindu religious groups.

