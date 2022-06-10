Ayushmann Khurrana is known for being a versatile actor as he chooses unique characters for every film and doesn’t like taking up roles that are similar to his previous work. Starting his career as VJ and venturing into films, the actor has come a long way. All these years he has just grown as an actor and currently he’s one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. Let’s have a look at his total net worth and the assets he owns.

Currently, the actor is basking in love over his latest release Anek which has been loved by everyone. The action thriller has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and it also stars J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. The film focuses on an undercover cop on a mission to gain peace in Northeast India.

With hit films such as Vicky Donor, Dream Girl, Article 15, Andhadhun and many more, Ayushmann Khurrana has created his own niche. Meanwhile, scroll below to have a look at his net worth and the expensive things that contribute to it.

Film Remuneration and Net Worth

After hustling all these years, his net worth stands at around 9 Million Dollars, i.e. Rs 67 Crore. On the other hand, as per Mid-Day, Ayushmann Khurrana charges Rs 10 Crore per film.

Home

The actor currently resides in a seven-bedroom rented apartment in Mumbai with his wife Tahira Kashyap, 2 kids and a pet dog. The house that is spread across a 4,000-square-feet area has been reportedly designed by his wife’s friend Tnisha Bhatia.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana also owns a luxurious property in Andheri. As per Hindustan Times, the house is located at the 20th floor in Windsor Grande Residences in Lokhandwala Complex and it costs around Rs 19.30 Crore.

Brand Endorsements

Many aren’t aware but in 2019 the actor had invested in a grooming start-up The Man Company. He also endorses brands such as Daniel Wellington, KitKat, Toyota, Bajaj Allianz and more.

Car Collection

With such humongous net worth, Ayushmann Khurrana knows how to spend his fortune wisely. Currently, there are a number of luxurious vehicles that are parked in his garage and it includes, an Audi A4 worth Rs 48.96 lakh, BMW 5 Series that costs around Rs 74.50 lakh, Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 3.20 crore and Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth Rs 2.80 Crore.

