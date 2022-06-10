Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Reportedly, their rumored love story had taken a big leap when the two actors had come together for their film, Shershaah. The duo was spotted together at shows, airports, and award functions.

However, they never confirmed their relationship in public. Recent reports claimed that the two called splits for reasons still unknown. The reports left many fans heartbroken as they wanted to see the couple get hitched. Amidst the breakup rumours, a video from Karan Johar’s birthday party went viral.

In the viral video, both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen dancing like there is no tomorrow as the song Jumma Chumma De De is being played. Fans of the couple were celebrating that moment to see how they are back together and stronger than before. But did you know who played cupid between the estranged couples? It is none other than ace filmmaker Karan Johar.

Bollywood Life report quoted a source as saying, “Karan Johar who is extremely close to the couple too was not very happy with the news of their separation and he decided to sort it out between them. Sidharth and Kiara to we’re very much in love and so they gave it one more chance to each other and their fans couldn’t be happier”.

Now Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may go for a quick vacation after their work commitments. “Now their bond is stronger than before and we won’t be surprised if the couple will plan to get hitched sometime soon. Right now the couple is extremely busy with their professional commitments and after a break, they will head for a quick vacation,” said the source to the publication.

