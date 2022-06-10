India has been under the radar over a recent statement made on Prophet Muhammad. It was BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who made some inappropriate comments during a TV debate. It went viral and ended up facing official protests from 15 nations including UAE, Iran, Afghanistan amongst others. Many have been wondering why the ‘Khans’ including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan have been silent over it. Naseeruddin Shah has an answer!

Owing to the comment, Nupur Sharma has been suspended by the party. In addition, BJP leader witnessed similar wrath over her post on the subject. Even actress Kangana Ranaut recently broke her silence and backed the politician. She was, as expected, majorly criticized and trolled over the same.

Now, Naseeruddin Shah is breaking his silence on why he thinks none of the Khans including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan chose to speak on the Prophet Muhammad controversy. According to him, the superstars think they would be risking too much.

In an interaction with NDTV, Naseeruddin Shah said, “I cannot speak for them. I am not in the position they are in. I feel they think they would be risking too much. But then, I don’t know how they explain to their own conscience about it. But I think they are in a position where they have too much to lose.”

Just not that, Shah even requested PM Modi to step in and “stop the poison.” He shared, “I would appeal to the PM to knock some good sense into these people. If what he believes is what was said at the (Haridwar) Dharma Sansad, he should say so and if not, he should say so. I wish that the hatemongers that the PM follows on Twitter…He has to do something. He needs to step in to prevent the poison from growing.”

Well, let’s see if Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan continue to remain silent or will break their silence on the row.

