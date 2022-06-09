Dhvani Bhanushali has given us several amazing songs in her career. From Psycho Saiyaan in Saaho to Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, the singer has won many hearts along the way. Recently the singer was seen at the IIFA Awards along with Farah Khan and many other celebrities.

Talking about the same, recently a video is going viral on social media where the actress during the award function did not provide her best performance. Here’s how netizens react to it. PS: It’s truly bad.

Recently a video from the IIFA awards opening ceremony is making rounds on Reddit, where Dhvani Bhanushali was seen alongside Farah Khan and other celebrities as they were introduced during the event. In the video, the host asked Dhvani to provide a sneak-peek into her performance for the next day. Replying to this she said, “My performance is gonna be my song and i can sing a few lines of vaste for you. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and it feels really really great to be a part of this stage with such great performers and Salman sir, Big fan.”

The video continued with Dhvani Bhanushali singing the song and in a way, the performance could be considered at the lower end of the singer’s spectrum. It extended to the point where Farah Khan patted her back, indicating her to stop. This made the netizens troll the singer for her impromptu performance.

Taking it to the comment section, One user said, “Farah be like:- Sorry aap Mumbai nahi aa sakti 😀 “. Another user said, “Live main auto tune nahi ho payega na”. One user wrote, “In Anu Malik’s tone : Tu Besura Tu Besura Tu Besura Chal ja.🎶🎶 “. While one user said, “When your dad works with tseries anything can happen”, another wrote, “I was just thinking the same, thoda bhot Sur me toh even i can sing. Does that mean, if i have enough money to hire a lyricist, a producer, a director for video, i can be a “singer” as well ! Good god, we settle for such mediocrity !!”.

Meanwhile, IIFA 2022 was hosted on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and was attended by an array of A-list celebrities. Superstars like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, Nora Fatehi and many more attended the function.

